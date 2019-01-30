Live blog: 2019 winter weather and storm tracker

It you're unlucky enough to be outside, in the arctic cold of Iowa, keep your mouth shut!

The National Weather Service in Iowa reminded its Hawkeye State neighbors to minimize any outdoor air-to-skin contact on Wednesday.

"Further, make sure your mouth is covered to protect your lungs from severely cold air," the NWS said. "Avoid taking deep breaths; minimize talking."

It was a frosty -16 in Des Moines a little before 11 a.m. CT