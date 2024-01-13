Live updates: Extreme winter blast targets most of U.S. as wind, snow, ice and rain threaten millions

Dangerously cold wind, heavy snow predicted

Wind chills reaching sub-zero conditions, freezing rain and heavy snow will affect regions across the U.S. this weekend from the West to the South, the National Weather Service has warned, saying conditions will continue into next week.

Parts of the Midwest will experience “near record, dangerously low temperatures and wind chills” with the sub-zero conditions stretching into the Deep South by late next week, the service added.

Heavy snow will make travel “poor to impossible” from Oregon, Idaho, Nevada and Utah, including the Portland, Boise, and Salt Lake City metropolitan areas it added, warning of tree and power line damage in Oregon due to freezing rain.

Wind chills of up to minus 65 degrees are expected in Montana through to the western Dakotas, it said, with conditions expected to remain between -40°F and -60°F until Wednesday.