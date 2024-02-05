Potentially life-threatening storm system begins pounding California: Live updates

What to know as a severe storm system moves into California
- A severe storm system began moving into California on Sunday, marking the start of what's expected to be days' worth of heavy rain and snow.
- The storm began sending bands of rain into the Bay area Sunday afternoon, later moving down to Southern California, where mandatory evacuations were ordered for parts of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.
- The system, which a National Weather Service meteorologist predicted could be "potentially historic," was forecast to bring potentially dangerous flooding, debris flows and mudslides.
- Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday declared a storm-related state of emergency for San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties. The declaration will allow for activation of the National Guard, if necessary, and facilitate faster recovery efforts, his office said in a statement.
- In higher elevations, including the Sierra Nevada and Northern California mountain ranges, the concern was heavy snow through Tuesday. Combined with strong winds, the snow was expected to produce whiteout conditions, making travel dangerous to near-impossible, according to the National Weather Service.
Inches of rain begin falling over Southern California
LOS ANGELES — Several inches of rain fell over parts of Southern California tonight as a powerful storm began barreling into the region.
Top two-day rainfall totals as of 6 p.m. were over 5 inches in some areas, the National Weather Service's office in Los Angeles/Oxnard reported. The highest total so far was recorded in Matilija Canyon, in Ventura County, which got 5.91 inches, according to the weather service.
Farther south in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley, Agoura Hills got 3.41 inches and Woodland Hills got 2.28 inches.
Heavy rain was expected to continue falling in the Los Angeles area through the night.
UC Santa Barbara, Cal State campuses in Northridge, Fullerton shutter in-person classes
Some California universities are telling students to stay home tomorrow as they expect the effects of the storm to make it difficult, if not perilous, to make it to class.
Among them are the University of California, Santa Barbara, which serves a community expected to be hit hard by rain, wind and floodwaters. Chancellor Henry T. Yang said in a notice to the campus community that instructors have been told to conduct virtual classes if possible.
Cal State Northridge in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley is keeping its campus open, but all classes have been canceled and all events are to be rescheduled, its police chief, Alfredo B. Fernandez, said in a notice to the campus community. Instruction may still be held virtually, on a class-by-class basis, he said.
Cal State Fullerton in Orange County, south of L.A., said in a statement that classes would be conducted remotely, and staff members were encouraged to work from home if possible.
Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, California State University Channel Islands and Cal State Long Beach all said they planned to be open but encouraged flexibility among instructors who may have students who can't make it to campus. Virtual learning was a class-by-class possibility for the Channel Islands and Long Beach institutions, spokespeople for the campuses said.
Trees downed in El Granada
Several people, dogs, rescued from rising Guadalupe River in San Jose
California braces as dangerous storm system set to deliver ‘life threatening flooding’ and heavy snow
SAN DIEGO — A strong Pacific storm system is expected to bring “life threatening flooding” and heavy snow to California today and early into the week, according to the National Weather Service.
On Sunday, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a storm-related state of emergency as federal forecasters said an atmospheric river of precipitation drawn from waters north of Hawaii was producing a firehose of rain and snow for the state.