Severe weather live updates: Storms expected to batter South, East

Strong front from Ohio Valley fueling East Coast weather

A strong front moving east is helping to fuel the thunderstorms and other severe weather, the National Weather Service said.

The severe weather threat was called “anomalously large across the Southeast, Appalachians and Mid-Atlantic this afternoon/evening,” it said.

“Damaging wind gusts, large hail and tornadoes are all possible across these areas Monday afternoon/evening with the greatest threat will likely be from damaging winds,” the weather service said.

Flight disruptions were expected in East Coast airports, as well as in Atlanta, according to the FAA.