Severe weather live updates: Storms expected to batter South, East

Severe weather risk
- Tornado watches cover a swath from eastern Tennessee and North Carolina and all the way into upstate New York. Severe thunderstorm watches cover the Southeast, including Georgia.
- The National Weather Service said the greatest threat spans from the southern/central Appalachians to the Mid-Atlantic.
- More than 200,000 homes and businesses were without power late Monday afternoon after storms battered the South.
Strong front from Ohio Valley fueling East Coast weather
A strong front moving east is helping to fuel the thunderstorms and other severe weather, the National Weather Service said.
The severe weather threat was called “anomalously large across the Southeast, Appalachians and Mid-Atlantic this afternoon/evening,” it said.
“Damaging wind gusts, large hail and tornadoes are all possible across these areas Monday afternoon/evening with the greatest threat will likely be from damaging winds,” the weather service said.
Flight disruptions were expected in East Coast airports, as well as in Atlanta, according to the FAA.
States and cities in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast warn residents
New York City and the state, and Philadelphia and Washington D.C., were among those warning of high winds, possible flooding and power outages.
“I urge all New Yorkers to watch the weather forecast closely this week and prepare to act, if necessary, to protect yourself and others,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochu said today.
New York City emergency management officials warned residents of the risk of flash flooding and gave instructions “in the very low chance of a tornado.”
The New York City region could get 3 inches of rain through tonight, the weather service said.
Philadelphia officials, too, said there was a tornado watch and urged people to watch forecasts.
D.C.-area federal workers told to leave early amid weather threat
Federal workers in the Washington, D.C., area were told to leave work by 3 p.m. Monday because of the threat of severe weather, the Office of Personnel Management said.
33 million under tornado watches in East, thunderstorm watch for over 20 million in Southeast
Severe weather watches covered almost the entire East Coast from Georgia and the Carolinas to upstate New York, as forecasters warned of severe weather and travel disruptions.
Tornado watches covered more than 33 million people from North Carolina and part of Tennessee and into New York state, according to the weather service.
Severe thunderstorm watches covered the Southeast, including in Atlanta and Georgia. There were 23 milion people under thunderstorm watches across the U.S.
FAA: Flights will likely have to be paused at East Coast airports
The FAA Monday afternoon warned that flights will likely have to be paused at East Coast airports, as well as in Atlanta, because of severe weather.
“The FAA is re-routing aircraft around the storms heading to the East Coast as much as possible. Soon we will likely have to pause departures in and out of East Coast airports including NYC, Philly, DC, Charlotte and Atlanta,” the federal agency said on social media.