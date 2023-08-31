Florida begins to assess damage after Hurricane Idalia: Live updates

Idalia producing 'very heavy rain'

Idalia remained a tropical storm late last night and was producing “very heavy rain” in South Carolina, the National Hurricane Center said in an update.

The center of the storm was around 15 miles north-northwest of Charleston at 11 p.m., the agency said. It had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.

Some storm surge warnings were discontinued, but a storm surge warning remained for a stretch of the South Carolina coast from the Savannah River to the South Santee River, which includes Charleston.

The storm is expected to move offshore sometime today, according to the hurricane center.