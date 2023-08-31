Florida begins to assess damage after Hurricane Idalia: Live updates

Video shows waves crashing in Charleston, South Carolina Share this -





Tampa and Tallahassee international airports to resume full operations Tampa International Airport intends to resume its full operations at 3 a.m. today, it announced. The airport reopened to arriving flights yesterday afternoon, after Idalia had moved away from the area. Though the airport had some flooding, there was no serious storm damage, it said. Normal operations are also expected to resume today at Tallahassee International Airport.





Idalia producing 'very heavy rain' Idalia remained a tropical storm late last night and was producing "very heavy rain" in South Carolina, the National Hurricane Center said in an update. The center of the storm was around 15 miles north-northwest of Charleston at 11 p.m., the agency said. It had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph. Some storm surge warnings were discontinued, but a storm surge warning remained for a stretch of the South Carolina coast from the Savannah River to the South Santee River, which includes Charleston. The storm is expected to move offshore sometime today, according to the hurricane center.





Peak wind gusts from around South Carolina





