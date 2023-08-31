Florida begins to assess damage after Hurricane Idalia: Live updates

More on Idalia
- Idalia is expected to move offshore today, but it is likely to remain a tropical storm as it does so, the National Hurricane Center said.
- Around 330,000 customers were without power in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina after the storm.
- Idalia could drop up to 8 inches of rain in the Carolinas, and forecasters warn that flash, urban and moderate river flooding is possible.
- The storm made landfall in Florida's Big Bend just before 8 a.m. ET yesterday as a Category 3 hurricane after having strengthened to Category 4.
- Satellite images captured the flooding in Florida's Big Bend.
- Some residents who rode out Hurricane Idalia at home in Florida had to "swim out of their windows."
Video shows waves crashing in Charleston, South Carolina
Tampa and Tallahassee international airports to resume full operations
Tampa International Airport intends to resume its full operations at 3 a.m. today, it announced.
The airport reopened to arriving flights yesterday afternoon, after Idalia had moved away from the area.
Though the airport had some flooding, there was no serious storm damage, it said.
Normal operations are also expected to resume today at Tallahassee International Airport.
Idalia producing 'very heavy rain'
Idalia remained a tropical storm late last night and was producing “very heavy rain” in South Carolina, the National Hurricane Center said in an update.
The center of the storm was around 15 miles north-northwest of Charleston at 11 p.m., the agency said. It had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.
Some storm surge warnings were discontinued, but a storm surge warning remained for a stretch of the South Carolina coast from the Savannah River to the South Santee River, which includes Charleston.
The storm is expected to move offshore sometime today, according to the hurricane center.
Peak wind gusts from around South Carolina
Satellite images capture Hurricane Idalia’s flooding in Florida’s Big Bend
Satellite images show before and after Idalia flooded parts of FloridaAug. 31, 202301:28
Satellite images illustrate the damage in Florida’s Big Bend where Hurricane Idalia made landfall.
The Category 3 storm made landfall near Keaton Beach with sustained wind speeds topping 125 mph just before 8 a.m. yesterday.
Idalia flooded streets, downed power lines, snapped trees, destroyed homes and brought activity to a halt for a time yesterday.
Florida business owner's inn takes a hit from Hurricane IdaliaAug. 31, 202303:26
Florida had feared the worst while still recovering from last year’s Hurricane Ian, which hit the heavily populated Fort Myers area, killing 149 people in the state. Unlike that storm, Idalia blew into a very lightly inhabited area known as Florida’s “nature coast,” one of the state’s most rural regions, which lies far from crowded metropolises or busy tourist areas and features millions of acres of undeveloped land.
That doesn’t mean it didn’t do major damage. Rushing water covered streets near the coast and unmoored small boats, and nearly a half-million customers in Florida and Georgia lost power.
Idalia leaves behind trail of damage in FloridaAug. 30, 202301:53
In Perry, the wind blew out store windows, tore siding off buildings and overturned a gas station canopy. Heavy rains partly flooded Interstate 275 in Tampa, and wind toppled power lines onto the northbound side of Interstate 75 just south of Valdosta, Georgia.
Less than 20 miles south of where Idalia made landfall, businesses, boat docks and homes in Steinhatchee, Florida, were swallowed up by water surging in from Deadman’s Bay. Police officers blocked traffic into the coastal community of more than 500 residents known for fishing and foresting industries.