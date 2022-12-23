Live updates: Over 200 million under winter advisories or warnings from 'historic winter storm'

Over 200 million people or 60% of the population are under some form of winter weather warning or advisory from a “historic winter storm,” forecasters said Thursday.

“Winter weather hazards will stretch from border to border across the central and eastern U.S. and from coast to coast from the east coast to the Pacific Northwest,” the National Weather Service said in a bulletin.

Going into the holiday weekend, it added that the storm will have “increasingly widespread impacts to travel,” along with the “potential for power outages.”

What to know Widespread record low maximum temperatures are possible Friday.

The storm is expected to become a bomb cyclone early Friday.

The severe weather is causing travel chaos across the U.S.