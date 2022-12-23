Live updates: Over 200 million under winter advisories or warnings from 'historic winter storm'

Over 200 million people or 60% of the population are under some form of winter weather warning or advisory from a “historic winter storm,” forecasters said Thursday.
“Winter weather hazards will stretch from border to border across the central and eastern U.S. and from coast to coast from the east coast to the Pacific Northwest,” the National Weather Service said in a bulletin.
Going into the holiday weekend, it added that the storm will have “increasingly widespread impacts to travel,” along with the “potential for power outages.”
What to know
- Widespread record low maximum temperatures are possible Friday.
- The storm is expected to become a bomb cyclone early Friday.
- The severe weather is causing travel chaos across the U.S.
Southeast to face wind chills of 5 or 0 degrees
The city of Charleston, South Carolina, was among those opening warming centers as the southeastern U.S. braced for wind chill values as low as 0 degrees.
A swath of the South and the Southeast, including Georgia and the Carolinas, will be under wind chill advisories starting Friday.
In Charleston, warming centers have been opened for people to get out of the cold.
On Saturday, the temperatures are expected to approach an all-time low for Dec. 24 that was set in 1989, when the city’s airport recorded 16 degrees, said Douglas Berry, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Charleston.
More than 1,200 Friday flights scrubbed
More than 1,250 flights scheduled for Friday have been canceled in Midwestern or East Coast states amid a major winter, according to a flight-tracking site.
Some airports have already been battered by the storm, such as Chicago, and flights in other parts of the country have been canceled ahead of the anticipated cold temperatures and high winds.
More than 430 flights to or from Chicago’s O’Hare and Midway airports scheduled for Friday have been canceled, according to the website FlightAware.com.
LaGuardia Airport in New York City had a combined 308, Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport had 293, and Boston Logan International Airport had 207, according to the site.