Winter storm live updates: Arctic blast continues freezing conditions across U.S.

What are the risks of wind chill?

More than 140 million people are under wind chill warnings or advisories and are urged to take care and stay out of the wind. But why is it so dangerous?

Wind chill is when the cold weather is made to feel much colder by the wind. The more wind, the faster the body loses heat and the greater the chance of hypothermia or frostbite.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) warns that higher windspeeds can greatly increase risk.

With temperatures of minus-40 Fahrenheit and winds of 5mph, frostbite can occur in 10 minutes or less. When it is minus-20 but with wind speeds of 45mph, frostbite can happen in 5 minutes or less. The wind chill value of both situations is minus-58 degrees but one has much higher winds removing body heat a much faster rate.

NOAA advises not to go out at all when wind chill is at minus-50 or below — but if it's absolutely necessary, cover every body part, including fingers, face and so on. People are advised to drink plenty of fluids, but to avoid caffeine, nicotine and alcohol because they constrict blood vessels.