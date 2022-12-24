Live updates: Deadly winter storm to bring blizzards and dangerous wind chills to much of the U.S.

Dangerously cold wind chills will freeze much of the eastern two-thirds of the country as a monstrous winter storm continues to wreak havoc through the holiday weekend, forecasters have warned.
Blizzards and an Arctic blast will impact the Midwest to the Northeast, the National Weather Service said in a bulletin Friday, adding that travel will be “extremely dangerous” and “at times impossible” where whiteout conditions occur.
What to know
- At least 17 people have died in weather-related fatalities. The deaths occurred in Oklahoma, Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Kansas, Nebraska and Ohio.
- The life-threatening cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills will create a potentially life-threatening hazard for travelers that become stranded, forecasters have warned.
- The severe weather is causing travel chaos across the U.S.
The storm has already claimed the lives of multiple people and hundreds of thousands have been left without power. Holiday travelers have also encountered delays and cancellations.
'Unprecedented' calls to first responders, Erie County Executive says
Emergency service workers in Erie County, NY are experiencing surging call numbers and operating under "near impossible conditions," Erie County Executive Mark Polocarz tweeted early Saturday.
"Transport to warming centers is nearly impossible in the hardest hit communities right now so even without power and heat sheltering in place may be your best option," he said.
Winter storm death toll rises to 17
Authorities have reported four additional weather-related deaths, bringing the number of people who have died in the winter storm to 17.
The four deaths occurred in Kansas and Nebraska, and were all auto-related, officials have said.
Nebraska State Patrol confirmed one weather-related death. Additional details have not been released. A spokesperson for the agency said it has responded to over 600 weather-related incidents.
Kansas Highway Patrol said Friday that three fatal crashes occurred Wednesday and were all thought to be weather-related.
In Republic County, a man died after his car was struck by another vehicle that lost control and jackknifed. His car was pushed off the road and into a tree. He was identified as 60-year-old Fred Mikesell of Scandia, Kansas, officials said.
The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured, according to Highway Patrol.
Zachary Bealer, 33, of Kansas City, Missouri, died after he lost control of his truck and spun across the median of Interstate 70 in Geary County. His truck was then hit by two other vehicles and came to rest 80 feet down an embankment, Highway Patrol said.
No injuries were reported among the people in the two other vehicles.
Grant Lysell-Alkire, 21, of Lindsborg, Kansas, died after the SUV he was a passenger in went into a ditch on Interstate 135 in Saline County and overturned. The 16-year-old driver had a minor injury, according to Highway Patrol.
Deaths have also been reported in Oklahoma, Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Ohio.
New York governor deploys National Guard to Erie County
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said late Friday she was deploying 54 members of the National Guard to assist residents amid the winter storm and ferocious blizzard that has hit the region.
The Guard members would assist Erie County residents, especially those who have emergency medical appointments and need help traveling, Hochul said in a statement.
They were expected on the ground “in a matter of hours,” the statement said.
“I want to assure New Yorkers that all of our state resources are deployed to help with storm recovery efforts, and we are coordinating closely with local officials across the state. Remember: stay off the roads and take precautions to stay safe in your home.”