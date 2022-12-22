Live updates: Powerful winter storm to bring heavy snow and ‘dangerous’ cold, forecasters warn

“That’s the kind of changes that are going to be occurring as this front pushes southward: rapid temperature drops, sometimes 50 or more degrees colder than the previous day,” said Bob Oravec, a forecaster with the NWS. “It’s a pretty powerful, powerful system.”

Forecasters reported the temperature on Wednesday, plummeted by 37 degrees in one hour at Denver International Airport — from 42F to 5F — a record drop at that location.

Temperatures in Denver are expected to sink below zero by Thursday morning, the National Weather Service has warned.

Wisconsin, Missouri and Illinois to face winter blast Thursday

Green Bay, Wisconsin; St. Louis; and Chicago could be among the major cities most affected Thursday by a freezing winter storm that is blanketing large parts of the country, according to forecasters.

Memphis, Tennessee, and Little Rock, Arkansas, could get rain and snow Thursday afternoon and evening, and Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and New York City could get heavy rain, according to NBC News’ Climate Unit.

Freezing temperatures have already been felt farther west. Snow began falling in Minnesota on Wednesday. From 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, there were more than 200 vehicle crashes and 189 spinouts, the State Patrol said. There were no deaths.

More than 59 million people, including most of Missouri, Iowa and Minnesota east to parts of Ohio, were under winter storm warnings Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Another 7 million were under blizzard warnings, and wind chill warnings covered 57 million people, as far west as Washington state and including Texas and Tennessee, according to the agency. A low of 11 degrees was forecast for Fort Worth, Texas, on Thursday. The wind chill will make it feel worse.

Airlines have pledged to waive change fees or to take other steps to help passengers in anticipation of travel disruptions.