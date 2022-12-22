Live updates: Powerful winter storm to bring heavy snow and ‘dangerous’ cold, forecasters warn

A powerful winter storm will bring “dangerous cold,” heavy snow and flash freezing across the central and eastern U.S. through the rest of the week, forecasters warned Thursday.
“A strong winter storm will form on this front with blizzard conditions,” the National Weather Service tweeted.
What to know
- A significant and disruptive storm system is forecast to produce a multitude of weather hazards over the coming days.
- A developing low-pressure system is forecast to strengthen by Thursday night over eastern Michigan, deepening record cold temperatures for the Gulf Coast and the Eastern U.S. by Friday.
- The severe weather is expected to cause travel chaos and power outages across the U.S.
Millions across the country are expected to be affected by the severe weather with a high likelihood of travel chaos and possible power outages, forecasters warned.
Record temperature drop recorded at Denver International Airport
Temperatures in Denver are expected to sink below zero by Thursday morning, the National Weather Service has warned.
Forecasters reported the temperature on Wednesday, plummeted by 37 degrees in one hour at Denver International Airport — from 42F to 5F — a record drop at that location.
“That’s the kind of changes that are going to be occurring as this front pushes southward: rapid temperature drops, sometimes 50 or more degrees colder than the previous day,” said Bob Oravec, a forecaster with the NWS. “It’s a pretty powerful, powerful system.”
Wisconsin, Missouri and Illinois to face winter blast Thursday
Green Bay, Wisconsin; St. Louis; and Chicago could be among the major cities most affected Thursday by a freezing winter storm that is blanketing large parts of the country, according to forecasters.
Memphis, Tennessee, and Little Rock, Arkansas, could get rain and snow Thursday afternoon and evening, and Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and New York City could get heavy rain, according to NBC News’ Climate Unit.
Freezing temperatures have already been felt farther west. Snow began falling in Minnesota on Wednesday. From 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, there were more than 200 vehicle crashes and 189 spinouts, the State Patrol said. There were no deaths.
More than 59 million people, including most of Missouri, Iowa and Minnesota east to parts of Ohio, were under winter storm warnings Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service.
Another 7 million were under blizzard warnings, and wind chill warnings covered 57 million people, as far west as Washington state and including Texas and Tennessee, according to the agency. A low of 11 degrees was forecast for Fort Worth, Texas, on Thursday. The wind chill will make it feel worse.
Airlines have pledged to waive change fees or to take other steps to help passengers in anticipation of travel disruptions.
More than 100 cars are stuck in South Dakota, authorities say
Authorities in South Dakota were helping more than 100 drivers who were stranded when an arctic front blasted the region with subzero temperatures and blizzard-like conditions, officials said.
The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office said the motorists were stuck between Rapid City and Wall. It told drivers to stay in their vehicles and call 911.