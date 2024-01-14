Winter weather live updates: Bitterly cold temperatures hit much of the U.S.

'Hazardous' weather, snow squalls to persist, says NWS

A new surge of Arctic air dropping south over the midwest and Northern Plain states will bring "hazardous" cold weather, dangerously low temperatures and wind chills, the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center said in a new alert today.

Sub-zero winds will affect much of the country, reaching into portions of the south by next week, it said. Wind chill temperatures from the Rockies to the Mississippi Valley will be at -30°F, posing risks of frostbite and hypothermia to anyone exposed.

Whiteouts and heavy snow are expected over the Great Lakes and part of New York, it added, with up to 24 inches of snow expected in northern New York on Monday. Driving conditions will be dangerous, it warned, with snow squalls and winds reducing visibility and ice freezing on roads.