Winter weather live updates: Bitterly cold temperatures hit much of the U.S.

What to know about the U.S. winter weather
- Millions of people are under some kind of winter weather advisory or warning in the United States.
- Dangerously cold wind, freezing rain and heavy snow are predicted for much of the U.S. today and into next week.
- A new surge of Arctic air is expected to drop south over the midwest and northern Plain states, bringing potentially hazardous weather by midweek.
- The weather in Iowa is having an effect on campaign events, with several canceled ahead of Monday's caucuses. Des Moines is forecast to have wind chills between minus 20 to minus 30 tomorrow.
'Hazardous' weather, snow squalls to persist, says NWS
A new surge of Arctic air dropping south over the midwest and Northern Plain states will bring "hazardous" cold weather, dangerously low temperatures and wind chills, the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center said in a new alert today.
Sub-zero winds will affect much of the country, reaching into portions of the south by next week, it said. Wind chill temperatures from the Rockies to the Mississippi Valley will be at -30°F, posing risks of frostbite and hypothermia to anyone exposed.
Whiteouts and heavy snow are expected over the Great Lakes and part of New York, it added, with up to 24 inches of snow expected in northern New York on Monday. Driving conditions will be dangerous, it warned, with snow squalls and winds reducing visibility and ice freezing on roads.
Snow squalls possible in New York City
Snow squalls are possible today across parts of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, according to the National Weather Service.
New York City residents were asked to be prepared as the squalls can bring gusty winds and dramatically reduce visibility.
Squalls often last less than 30 minutes but can be intense, like a “mini-blizzard,” according to the city’s Emergency Management Department.
New York City residents should be prepared for a half-inch of snow on the ground and 40 to 45 mph winds from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Roads can get slippery during snow squalls, but because of mild temperatures in New York City, they shouldn’t get icy.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the city will be working to salt streets but asked New Yorkers to stay off the roads if there is a snow squall warning in their neighborhood.
Iowa winter blast complicates last-minute campaign stops
Drone video captured winter conditions in Des Moines, Iowa, where the record-breaking cold is complicating the upcoming caucuses and prompting candidates to cancel events.
Snow, wind, cold continues Sunday
Today's forecast calls for more of the same: More snow, more wind, deep wind chills and plunging temperatures across the United States.
Heavy lake effect snow is expected downwind of the Great Lakes through the middle of the week, and is expected to bring with it whiteout conditions, according to the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center.
More snow is on the way for parts of the U.S., including western and northern New York State, which could see an additional 1 to 2 feet of snow through Monday, and Michigan, which could see another 12 inches.
Dangerously cold wind chills are also expected to continue today, affecting much of the U.S. and stretching into the South. Some areas — from the Northern Rockies to northern Kansas and into Iowa — will see wind chills below minus 30, according to the Weather Service.
Montana and the western Dakotas will see wind chills as low as minus 65.
Heavy snow is expected to impact travel from Oregon, Idaho, Nevada and Utah, according to the Weather Service, which noted freezing rain over in western Oregon could damage tree and power lines.
Parts of the Pacific Northwest and California are also expected to see heavy rain, which could create flash flooding in some areas.
The South could also see snow, sleet and freezing rain, in some areas, including the Southern Plains into the Tennessee Valley. Ice could make travel hazardous in parts of Texas through the Lower Mississippi Valley, the Weather Service said.