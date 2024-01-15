Winter weather live updates: Iowa caucuses hit by sub-zero conditions from ‘brutally cold’ surge

Without a game to play, Bills players had time to help a driver

At least two Buffalo Bills players made it out in last night’s blizzard, despite the fact that they weren’t expected at Highmark Stadium as was initially planned.

Their playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was postponed until Monday because of the dangerous weather conditions.

Offensive tackle Ryan Van Demark shared an Instagram video showing lineman Alec Anderson helping a fellow Buffalonian who was struggling to drive on the icy and snowy roads.

“Good Samaritan, Alec, helping the people,” Van Denmark said in the brief clip of Anderson helping a driver.