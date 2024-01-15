Winter weather live updates: Iowa caucuses hit by sub-zero conditions from ‘brutally cold’ surge

What to know about U.S. winter weather
- Another day of extreme winter weather is in store across the continental United States, with warnings of wind chill, snow and freezing conditions in place for millions.
- The National Weather Service said temperatures could reach -30 degrees with wind chill in the Plains region and -50 in Montana and the Dakotas.
- The weather in Iowa is having an effect on the presidential campaign, with several events canceled ahead of today’s caucuses. Des Moines is forecast to have wind chills between minus-20 and minus-30 tomorrow.
- Another surge of arctic air is expected to drop south over the Midwest and northern Plains states, bringing potentially hazardous weather by midweek.
Without a game to play, Bills players had time to help a driver
At least two Buffalo Bills players made it out in last night’s blizzard, despite the fact that they weren’t expected at Highmark Stadium as was initially planned.
Their playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was postponed until Monday because of the dangerous weather conditions.
Offensive tackle Ryan Van Demark shared an Instagram video showing lineman Alec Anderson helping a fellow Buffalonian who was struggling to drive on the icy and snowy roads.
“Good Samaritan, Alec, helping the people,” Van Denmark said in the brief clip of Anderson helping a driver.
Brutal cold grips Iowa in hours leading up to caucuses
Brutally cold temperatures are gripping Iowa, where the official kickoff to the presidential election is hours away. NBC News’ Garrett Haake, Ali Vitali and Dasha Burns have the latest in the countdown to the Iowa caucuses.