Winter weather live updates: Bitter cold eases, but new Arctic blast due soon

What to know about U.S. winter weather
- There's a brief pause in the winter freeze for some today — but a new Arctic blast of cold air is due as early as tomorrow.
- Back-to-back winter storms are bringing snow and freezing conditions to the Pacific Northwest, while the Great Lakes could receive up to 3 feet of snow through tomorrow night.
- New York City received its first snow in almost two years yesterday, while President Joe Biden shared a picture of the White House covered in snow.
- In Chicago, electric vehicle owners needed to be towed to the nearest charging point after the extreme cold caused their batteries to fail.
- More than 100 million people across the country are still under a winter wind chill advisory, although the population covered by a wind chill warning has dropped to 1.1 million.
- There have been at least 12 deaths linked to the winter weather since Friday and several more suspected.
President Biden posts picture of a snowy White House
More than 150 million still under winter weather warnings
There may be a brief pause in the winter freeze for some today, but the extreme weather continues across many parts of the country, according to a map updated early today by the National Weather Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
- More than 105 million people were subject to a wind chill advisory notice from the National Weather Service — one step below an official warning — including much of the Midwest, the western half of Pennsylvania, almost all of Ohio and West Virginia.
- The number of those with wind chill warning has fallen to 1.1 million, covering parts of northern Alabama and southern Tennessee, and a swathe of West Virginia.
- A hard freeze warning is in place for almost 30 million people across the Deep South and Gulf Coast, affecting Texas through to Florida.
- Ice storm warnings and winter storm warnings affect more than six million in the Pacific and Interior Northwest.
Reprieve in winter chill for some, but new Arctic blast due soon
There is a welcome pause in the bitterly cold weather today for some parts of the U.S. and despite some heavy snow in the Great Lakes and ice storms in the Northwest and Rockies, there's a return to more typical winter temperatures.
But the relief may be short-lived: a new blast Arctic blast of freezing air is due as early as tomorrow and could plunge much of the country back into sub-zero temperature and dangerous wind chill conditions.
A Pacific storm system that's already brought freezing rain to Portland, Oregon, is moving toward the Washington coastline and has spread heavy snow across the interior Northwest, the National Weather Service said in an update at 3.17 a.m. ET.
What the weather service called "moderate to major" winter storm conditions can be expected today and into tomorrow in the Cascades and Rockies, with more than 2 inches of snow per hour and widespread winter weather warnings.
Yet another Pacific storm lies in wait to create a "1-2 punch" of storms for the region, potentially leaving up to an inch of frozen rain in the western Columbia Gorge.
Elsewhere, heavy lake effect snow could dump between 1 and 3 feet in the Great Lakes through tomorrow night, particularly downwind of Lakes Eerie and Ontario.
Texas, where people were treated for hypothermia in the last few days, is to enjoy temperatures in the 60s and 70s today, before another cold snap finds its way to the South by Friday.
Manhattan commuters brave cold temperatures
A woman crosses a street as hot steam escapes from the ground in New York City last night.
