Winter weather live updates: Bitter cold eases, but new Arctic blast due soon

There may be a brief pause in the winter freeze for some today, but the extreme weather continues across many parts of the country, according to a map updated early today by the National Weather Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Reprieve in winter chill for some, but new Arctic blast due soon

There is a welcome pause in the bitterly cold weather today for some parts of the U.S. and despite some heavy snow in the Great Lakes and ice storms in the Northwest and Rockies, there's a return to more typical winter temperatures.

But the relief may be short-lived: a new blast Arctic blast of freezing air is due as early as tomorrow and could plunge much of the country back into sub-zero temperature and dangerous wind chill conditions.

A Pacific storm system that's already brought freezing rain to Portland, Oregon, is moving toward the Washington coastline and has spread heavy snow across the interior Northwest, the National Weather Service said in an update at 3.17 a.m. ET.

What the weather service called "moderate to major" winter storm conditions can be expected today and into tomorrow in the Cascades and Rockies, with more than 2 inches of snow per hour and widespread winter weather warnings.

