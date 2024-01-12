Weather live updates: Bomb cyclone brings sub-zero conditions and warnings to millions

Iowa Republican Party Chair Jeff Kaufmann said this week that barring severe weather, he doesn’t think the cold temperatures alone will drive caucusgoers away in large numbers.

But Republican presidential candidates aren’t worried, uniformly saying they think their supporters are uniquely motivated to come out and vote the night of Jan. 15. And state party leaders also don’t think the frigid temperatures will affect turnout.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Temperatures for the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses Monday are set to be the coldest in the contest’s modern history, with a forecast high temperature of around 0 degrees in Des Moines, according to the National Weather Service.

"Taking it one day at a time, tomorrow will be fair, a good day to prepare outside before the winds ramp up tomorrow night, with these winds remaining very strong through Saturday," the weather service said.

Temperatures will be a chilly 30-40 degrees, far higher than in other parts of the country further west, but a high winds watch starts across the state from today.

The National Weather Service office in Buffalo has warned of a triple threat of wind, rain and snow.

More than 60 cities might experience their coldest daily temperatures Monday and Tuesday morning, including the Texas cities of Austin, Dallas and Houston, as well as Little Rock, Arkansas; Jackson, Mississippi; and Memphis, Tennessee.

A number of U.S. cities could set new daily cold records as temperatures across the country plummet into the weekend and early next week.

Below-freezing temps expected to linger in Kansas City making for frigid Chiefs tailgate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The snow piles from early in the week haven’t had a chance to melt yet, but neighbors better get used to ‘em.

Forecasters are calling for more snow today, but that’s only part of the brutal weather that awaits. Temps aren’t expected to climb above freezing for at least five days.

It isn’t just freezing temps we’re talking about; it’s record-setting, sub-zero lows that send a chill up your spine just from looking at the forecast. It’s the kind of extreme weather that calls for a sweater — and a coat — for little dogs that have to go outside.

But the weather isn’t the only thing that folks here are talking about: The Chiefs and their playoff hopes come up plenty, too. Never mind that it isn’t Patrick Mahomes or Chris Jones they’re talking about, it’s the frigid temps and what that means for barbecue tailgates outside Arrowhead.

The game kicks off at 7 p.m. Saturday local time against the Miami Dolphins in -6 conditions (and that’s before you factor in the wind, then it will feel like -20). It could be the coldest home playoff game in the Chiefs’ history.

In temps that extreme, it's not clear that the team from the Heartland has a weather advantage over the Dolphins.