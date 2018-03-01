Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Days of torrential rains have left a dam near Lynchburg, Virginia, at risk of "imminent failure," prompting evacuations in the area.

If the College Lake Dam fails, water levels could reach 17 feet in seven minutes in parts of the city, according to the National Weather Service.

A flash flood watch was in effect until 11 a.m. ET. Water was already spilling over the dam early Friday, threatening about 124 houses in the city of 80,000, according to The Associated Press.

County officials were examining the dam for signs of structural failure Friday morning. At around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, they warned it was primed for "imminent failure," and ordered evacuations.

Earlier in the evening, up to 6 inches of rain fell within a matter of hours, the National Weather Service said, swelling College Lake beyond capacity.

Videos posted on social media showed raging waters in Lynchburg. Emergency personnel were rescuing residents from flooded homes via inflated boats to area shelters.

WATCH: Video from Joni Organ shows raging waters at the College Lake Dam in Lynchburg, Virginia, that officials say is as risk of failing Thursday night. The video was shot around 8:15 p.m. ET, before the water began pouring over the dam. pic.twitter.com/xOHPedRlz3 — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 3, 2018

Lynchburg is about 50 miles east of Roanoke. The area has been pounded for days with rain, and the NWS warned early Friday that there was the possibility of more showers and thunderstorms through Friday night, with up to 3 more inches of precipitation.

"This system is a slow mover. There's not much going on as far as getting relief," "Today" show meteorologist Al Roker said Friday.

The strong storms were part of severe weather along the East Coast, where 36 million people were under a flash flood warning or watch from Georgia up to New England.