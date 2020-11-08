Magnitude 4.0 earthquake hits off the coast of Massachusetts

A 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Massachusetts on Sunday morning, the United States Geological Survey said.

The quake, which happened around 9:10 a.m. ET, hit a little more than 5 miles off the coast of Bliss Corner, a small town in the southeastern corner of the Bay State, not far from Rhode Island.

The earthquake could be felt in most parts of eastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island and eastern Connecticut. Even parts of southern New Hampshire and the eastern tip of New York's Long Island could feel the quake, the geological survey said.

"We just had an earth tremor," Victor Rebello, of Dartmouth, Massachusetts, told NBC Boston. "The house shook and glass rattled. No apparent damage."

There were no preliminary reports of damage or injuries. A geophysicist for the geological survey said that based on the size and depth of the earthquake he does not expect any infrastructure damage.