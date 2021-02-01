Millions across the Northeast are waking up Monday to the year's first major winter storm with up to 2 feet of snow projected and blizzard-like conditions expected across the region.

The National Weather Service warned that widespread heavy snow of one to two feet is forecast from Pennsylvania into New England including Philadelphia, New York City and Boston through Tuesday, with snowfall rates reaching up to two inches an hour.

NBC News meteorologist Bill Karins said the Tri-State area could see its biggest snowstorm in five years, while New York City could get between 12 and 16 inches of snow, with up to 20 inches possible if one of the heavy snow bands sits over the city Monday afternoon.

Karins said the National Weather Service’s New York office forecast has called for 21 inches in Central Park, which would tie it for the fourth largest snowstorm in New York City’s history.

So just to be clear, the new forecast for NYC of 21" would equal the snow that fell in the Blizzard of 1888 and tie the 4th largest snowfall in NYC history! pic.twitter.com/FddGvzAxKU — Bill Karins (@BillKarins) January 31, 2021

Periods of light snow will continue on and off through early Tuesday, he added.

The National Weather Service warned that travel conditions will be “difficult to impossible" across the northeast.

The Maryland State Patrol said Monday morning they answered almost 900 calls and responded to 330 crashes and about 150 disabled or unattended vehicles on Sunday.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said during a Sunday news conference that schools would be closed on Monday and that officials are rescheduling appointments for coronavirus vaccinations.

"The last thing we want to do is urge our seniors to come out in the middle of a storm like this," de Blasio said, warning residents not to underestimate weather conditions.

The mayor also tweeted that nonessential travel will be restricted in New York City starting at 6 a.m. Monday as part of a local state of emergency.

“This winter storm will be dangerous with heavy snowfall and strong winds,” de Blasio said. “If you can stay home, stay home.”

Among other states that closed major coronavirus vaccine sites are Rhode Island, New Jersey and Connecticut.

The John F. Kennedy Airport and the Newark Liberty International Airport have canceled a total of more than 300 flights, or about 75 percent. LaGuardia Airport topped the list with 90 percent of its flights canceled on Monday.

The storm had already blanketed parts of the Midwest in the most snow some places had seen in several years. Chicago got almost 7 inches of snow by Sunday morning. In Wisconsin, snow depths in some counties near Lake Michigan had reached more than 15 inches.

Snow also hit the Washington metropolitan area, with over two inches reported in several areas, but another round of snow is possible Monday morning. The city's inclement weather prompted President Joe Biden to postpone a visit to the State Department that had been planned for Monday, a White House official told NBC News.