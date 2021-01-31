Major nor'easter expected to impact 110 million Americans with heavy snow, rain, winds

A major nor’easter traveling towards the East Coast is expected to impact 110 million people, bringing heavy snow, rain and high winds.

The storm will last until at least Tuesday, forecasters predict, and has already dumped half a foot of snow in the Midwest by Sunday morning. Parts of Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania will continue to see snow Sunday, as the snow and ice travel east.

About one in three Americans is under a winter storm watch or a winter storm warning.

Antwan Wilkerson shovels snow during a winter storm on Jan. 31, 2021, in Mechanicsville, Va. Joe Mahoney / Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP

It will be the largest storm in years for the Washington, D.C., area, where snow has already started falling. Residents around Baltimore and D.C. should expect somewhere between four and nine inches of snow on Sunday, the National Weather Service said. The snow near the nation’s capital is expected to mostly end by midnight.

Parts of North Carolina and Virginia had snowfall as well, but the heaviest downfall is expected in southern New England and the Tri-State Area.

New York City should expect snow all day Monday, forecasters warn. The storm will also hit the Poconos and much of the Hudson Valley. Northern New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania, southern New York and western Connecticut should all expect a foot of snow, and some areas will get up to 18 inches.

Bonnie Wright and her husband Aaron Savage watch as their children Mabel, left, and Sadie play in the snow during a winter storm on Jan. 31, 2021, in Richmond, Va. Joe Mahoney / Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP

By Tuesday, the snow is expected to move north, blanketing much of New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

“Make alternative plans for Monday right now," New York City mayor Bill de Blasio told his city’s residents on Sunday. The city cancelled vaccine appointments on Monday and encouraged people to avoid travel, also warning residents of possible power outages caused by strong winds.