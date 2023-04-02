Major storm system leaves at least 30 dead in the South and Midwest

A major storm system that started moving through the South and Midwest starting Friday has killed at least 30 people, according to officials.

Thirteen of the deaths are in Tennessee, where an EF-2 tornado struck Wayne and Lewis counties on Friday night, later also impacting McNairy and Hardin counties, according to the National Weather field office in Nashville.

Nine of the deaths were in buildings that were completely destroyed down to the foundation in McNairy County, according to McNairy County Sheriff Guy Buck.

A tornado crossed the entire county and stayed on the ground for over 30 miles causing "every kind of damage imaginable," Buck told NBC News.