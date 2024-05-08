Major storms continue across the country following devastating overnight tornadoes in Michigan

A major storm threat bringing damaging winds, large hail and possible tornadoes continues to batter parts of the country from Texas to the mid-Atlantic.

More than 50 million people Wednesday are at risk of multiple rounds of storms.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear cautioned residents to " remain alert" as severe weather moves across the state.

"Multiple rounds of heavy rain, damaging winds and large hail are expected, with tornadoes possible. Listen to your local weather and take shelter if advised. Stay safe!" he posted on X.

The National Weather Service for St. Louis said a severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Kansas and Missouri until 2 p.m. local time.

In Little Rock, Arkansas, storms are expected to begin Wednesday evening.

"This round will impact nearly the entire state. Remember to have multiple ways of receiving warnings as most of this event will be nocturnal," the weather service for Little Rock said.

The weather service for Raleigh, North Carolina, said the central part of the state could see strong storms with the first round set to begin Wednesday afternoon and early into the evening.

A second round of storms is expected overnight into Thursday morning. The agency said in a post on X that the main threats will be large hail and strong, damaging winds but that "an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out."

The severe weather follows devastating overnight tornadoes in Michigan.

The city of Portage, about 100 miles west of Ann Arbor, was hit with two tornadoes, Mayor Patricia M. Randall said in a statement. One ripped off the side of a FedEx facility, trapping about 50 workers, Kalamazoo County spokesperson Taylor Koopman said.

A tornado also destroyed entire residences at the Pavilion Estates Mobile Home Park in Kalamazoo County, Koopman said.

Wednesday's storm system is expected to trigger flash flooding. As many as 7 million people throughout the Tennessee Valley and the Ohio Valley region are under flood alerts through Thursday morning, with the possibility of 1 to 3 inches of rain. Cities including Nashville, Tennessee; Lexington, Kentucky; and Charleston, South Carolina could see localized flash flooding.

Other cities including Bowling Green and Paducah, Kentucky, and Clarksville and Knoxville, Tennessee, are under a moderate flood threat.

On Thursday, 60 million people from the mid-Atlantic to the central and eastern parts of Texas could be hit with very large hail and possible isolated tornadoes.

The Midwest has been subject to a highly active weather pattern since April 1, thanks to an active jetstream pattern that has both fueled these storm systems as well as steered them across the country. April and May are generally the peak months for severe weather during the year.