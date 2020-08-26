Map: Hurricane Laura's potential storm surge

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Hurricane Laura’s storm surges are forecast to bring ‘catastrophic damage’ to the shores of Texas and Louisiana.

The National Hurricane Center described the coming storm surge as “unsurvivable,” bringing with it waters as high as 20 feet above ground level and surging as far as 40 miles inland.

The Hurricane Center urged citizens in the surrounding area Wednesday afternoon to have “all preparations to protect life and property” rushed to completion in the next few hours.

Follow the probability of a storm surge greater than 3 feet above sea level in the map below. See a map tracking the hurricane’s forecast path here.