Hurricane Sally is the latest storm to threaten the battered Gulf Coast this hurricane season.

With maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, Sally has set off hurricane watches and warnings from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle. Current National Hurricane Center forecasts call for “life-threatening” flash flooding along the central Gulf Coast, along with significant urban flooding across Mississippi and Alabama through the middle of the week.

Follow the storm’s path on the map below. It will be updated as the storm’s forecast changes.