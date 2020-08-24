Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Tropical Storms Marco and Laura are on track to make landfall along the Gulf Coast within the next 48 hours.

Marco, nearing Louisiana and headed toward Texas, is expected to lose strength and dissipate in the next three days. Laura, passing over Cuba on its way into the Gulf of Mexico, will likely make landfall in Louisiana on Wednesday. Based on the National Hurricane Center’s tracking, Louisiana and Texas are in the direct path of both storms.

Marco and Laura are the latest storms of an already busy Atlantic hurricane season. “It looks like the upper Gulf is going to get a one-two punch,” NHC spokesman Dennis Feltgen said. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency Friday in preparation for the two incoming storms.

