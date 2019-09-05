Breaking News Emails

By Jiachuan Wu and Nigel Chiwaya

Hurricane Dorian is snaking its way up the East Coast, threatening seaside cities and communities with potential flooding.

Use this map to track the projected storm surge along Dorian’s path. The regions are highlighted based on their probability of the sea level rising more than 3 feet, with the darker regions being more likely to flood. The map will update every six hours as the National Hurricane Center makes new projections.

Image: Jiachuan WuJiachuan Wu

Jiachuan Wu is an interactive journalist at NBC News Digital.

Image: Nigel ChiwayaNigel Chiwaya

Nigel Chiwaya is a data reporter for NBC News.