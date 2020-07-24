Map: Track Tropical Storm Hanna

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Tropical Storm Hanna, the third active named storm and eighth of the Atlantic hurricane season, is on its way to Texas.

Crossing the Gulf of Mexico, Tropical Storm Hanna followed in Tropical Storm Gonzalo’s path, setting a record by being the earliest eighth-named storm of the Atlantic season, after Gonzalo became the earliest seventh-named storm. With sustained wind speeds of 40 mph, Hanna is forecast to gain strength until it makes landfall along the Texas coast Saturday.

Strong winds should be expected along the coast in Texas by Friday night or Saturday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm will bring with it heavy rains, which may cause flash flooding and isolated river flooding across southern Texas.

Gonzalo is not the only named storm. In the Pacific Ocean, Hurricane Douglas is headed toward Hawaii.

Track the path of the storm system with this map, which will update with the latest storm forecast.