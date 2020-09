Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Tropical Storm Beta is bringing the rain to Texas.

The latest in a series of storm systems to hit the Gulf Coast, Beta is forecast to make landfall late Monday. It will bring with it the potential for flooding, as well as storm surges at high tide along some of the Texas and Louisiana coasts, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Follow the storm’s path on the map below. It will be updated as the storm’s forecast changes.