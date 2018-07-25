Millions under flash flood watches, warnings as rain pounds East Coast

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Flash flood watches and warnings have been issued for approximately 30 million people along the East Coast as heavy rain continues to pelt the region.

Since Saturday, parts of the mid-Atlantic have been hit with more than 10 inches of rain, causing numerous rescues and evacuations, according to the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center.

From eastern North Carolina to central New York, heavy rain was expected to continue on Wednesday, with parts of Pennsylvania and Maryland at risk for as much as eight inches.

"We have a stream of heavy rain coming in off Atlantic ocean that has been coming in for days," said NBC News Meteorologist Steven Strouss, adding that other areas could receive between one and three inches of rain on Wednesday.

In Palmdale and Queen City, Pennsylvania, several residents required rescue early Wednesday after floodwaters trapped them in their homes, according to Weather.com.

Pennsylvania's Hersheypark was forced to close for the second time this week due to the relentless rain.

In other parts of Hershey, rescuers went door-to-door, helping residents out of their homes by inflatable boats.

"The heavy rain has been focused over central Pennsylvania for last couple days," Strouss said. "The ground was already saturated, and the rivers and streams and creeks can't handle all that water, so that’s why we saw all that flooding."

Earlier in the week, a 19-year-old woman went missing in Pennsylvania after she and a 22-year-old woman were swept away in a creek. The 22-year-old was able to escape but Laura Olweiler, the 19-year-old, was not.

Elizabethtown Fire Department wrote on Facebook that weather conditions would be assessed Wednesday morning to determine if the search for Olweiler could continue.

In Fairfax, Virginia, on Wednesday, some roads were under water, nearly swallowing cars in some areas. In Baltimore County, Maryland, several homes were crippled after large trees toppled onto roofs. Even as far south as Florida, turbulent weather created riptides, which made swimming extremely dangerous for beachgoers.

Strouss said that the heaviest rain will shift to the east on Thursday, giving central Pennsylvania some much-needed relief.

"It looks like the focus moves more to the east tomorrow, and is more over New England and the immediate East Coast, and won't be so focused over Appalachia and the mid-Atlantic," Strouss said.

Earlier this week, at least two people amid the strong downpours in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

A woman was killed when a tree fell on her home in Burke, Virginia, southeast of Washington, after days of heavy rain, Fairfax County Battalion Chief Willie Bailey told NBC Washington. Her husband was nearby but survived.

"Obviously, with all the rain in the past couple of days, the roots of these trees have really loosened up," Bailey said.

A tree fell on a home in Agawam, Massachusetts, killing another person on Monday, but it was unclear whether weather played a role.

While the East Cost was hammered by rain, the West Coast suffered an ongoing heatwave that has killed at least six people since the beginning of July.

An excessive heat warning was issued on Wednesday for parts of Arizona, according to the National Weather Service, where the temperatures were expected to be approximately 116 degrees Fahrenheit.

High temperatures Tuesday broke daily records in parts of Southern California, where Death Valley hit 127 and Palm Springs reached 121, according to the National Weather Service.