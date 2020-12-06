More than 200,000 were left without power Sunday in Maine after a nasty winter storm traveled north this weekend.

Much of New England was blanketed with heavy, wet snow overnight, as the season's first nor'easter blew through.

In Provincetown, on the tip of Cape Cod, a 90-mph hour gust was recorded, and much of Massachusetts saw high winds of around 60 to 70 mph.

A car crashed into a guardrail during a severe storm in Lincoln, R.I., on Dec. 5, 2020. WJAR

Central Massachusetts got the most snow, with six to 12 inches. Power outages were reported in Massachusetts, Maine and New Hampshire. By Sunday afternoon, power had been restored to more than 50,000 in the region.

The storm made roads slippery, and caused two major accidents on Rhode Island's highways.

Central Maine Power, which accounts for many of the outages in that state, said officials were trying to determine how long it will take to restore power. But based on historical comparisons with similar storms it could be three to five days.

"This storm caused significant tree and limb damage as a result of heavy, wet snow and strong winds,'' said CMP Executive Chairman David Flanagan, NBC Boston reported.

"Crews worked hard overnight to ensure conditions were made safe, and those efforts will continue throughout the day today. Facing more wind today, our crews will work as quickly as possible to restore power to our customers.''