Multiple tornadoes reported in Oklahoma, leaving thousands without power

Nearly 5,000 customers in Oklahoma were without power Monday morning after severe storms and multiple suspected tornadoes ripped through the state overnight.

The National Weather Service will head out Monday to determine how many tornadoes touched down in the Sooner State. In many areas, trees and power lines were damaged, while in Coweta, a Tulsa suburb, buildings were hit.

Coweta Public Schools canceled classes Monday, saying officials were surveying storm damage to their campuses.

Debris from tornadoes pile around the pumps of a filling station late Sunday in Shawnee, Okla. AP

The roof at one school was damaged, as were some homes and and apartment complex in the area, according to Coweta police. No injuries were reported.

Many areas were also lashed by hail. Baseball-sized hail shattered windows and dented cars in Norman, about 20 miles south of Oklahoma City. In Ponca City, 2-inch hail was reported, according to the weather service.

Oklahoma Gas & Electric said about 4,874 customers were without service Monday morning.

"Sunday night’s high winds and severe storms continue to move through OG&E’s service area in eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas," the company said in a statement. "While crews are working, please stay away from downed power lines and anything they are touching."

The severe weather system also brought heavy rain, lightning and wind to parts of Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Texas, and more stormy weather is on the way.

On Monday, severe storms are possible in parts of Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan while another round of storms is predicted Tuesday in Kansas and Oklahoma, the Storm Prediction Center said.