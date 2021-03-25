At least 3 dead, multiple people injured as tornadoes sweep Alabama

At least three people were killed and more were injured by tornadoes that swept through Alabama on Thursday, according to authorities.

Nearly 20,000 people remained without power as of Thursday evening as tornado watches remain in effect in several counties.

Calhoun County emergency officials confirmed the deaths of three residents and said they were still working to determine the full scope of damage and injuries.

The National Weather Service's Birmingham station reported a large tornado in Hale County shortly after 4:30 p.m. and advised residents to "TAKE COVER NOW!"

Earlier in the day, the Pelham Police Department announced that a tornado had caused "extensive" damage to the Crosscreek subdivision south of Birmingham, and shared images of downed power lines and a home with a mostly destroyed roof.

Pelham Police Officer Ainsley Allison took to Facebook Live to urge local residents to stay off the roads so emergency response vehicles could access the damaged neighborhoods.

Around 30 to 50 structures were destroyed were destroyed in the city, officials said.

Drone footage from AerialScouts, LLC, also showed extensive damage in Pelham.

Approximately 16,000 customers were without power as of Thursday afternoon, according to a count by NBC News.

According to NBC News affiliate WVTM, extensive damage was reported in the Eagle Point area of Birmingham.

Debris lies on the ground after a tornado passed through the Eagle Point subdivision on March 25, 2021, near Birmingham, Ala. Butch Dill / AP

Tornado watches were first issued Thursday morning for dozens of Alabama counties, WVTM reported, and multiple tornado warnings remain in effect for several counties in northern and central Alabama as of Thursday afternoon.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Please check back again for updates.