A second nor'easter barreled down on the Northeast on Wednesday, promising to snarl the evening commute with heavy snow just days after a deadly winter storm left hundreds of thousands of customers without power.

Forty-eight million people from Maryland to Maine were facing winter storm advisories Wednesday from the storm, part of a system that has dumped snow across the country since it first hit the West Coast late last week.

Witnesses reported lightning and peals of thunder across the region during the snowstorm — a rare phenomenon called "thundersnow."

The new storm canceled thousands of flights and was making roads treacherous in major cities, including Philadelphia, New York and Boston.

"With the roads extremely slippery, driving in it is not going to be fun," said Brian Hurley, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center.

While last Friday's storm pummeled the Interstate 95 corridor with strong rains and winds, this time the danger comes from snow — and a lot of it. At its peak, the nor'easter is projected to blanket the region with snowfall rates of up to 3 inches an hour.

The women's basketball team at Northeastern University got an unplanned workout Wednesday when its bus got stuck in the snow in Philadelphia, where the Colonial Athletic Association championship tournament is taking place.

A school spokesperson told NBC Boston that the bus stalled a few blocks from the team's hotel after practice — so the players got out and pushed it back on course.

"They raced off the bus to help push, got it moving a couple of feet and around the bend, off the hill," the spokesperson said.

Reinforced by a cold front moving offshore to the Atlantic, the storm was expected to intensify into Thursday morning as it moved north.

With the storm track having shifted from original projections, part of the Philadelphia-New York corridor — one of the most populated regions in the country — were particularly hard hit, forecasters said.

The town of Sloatsburg, New York, in Rockland County, topped the list, having gotten 26 inches of snow in the 24 hours through 8:30 p.m. ET, according to the National Weather Service, and New York City was projected to get 8 to 12 inches of snow overnight.

Cars drive through wet snow along a highway in the Brooklyn, New York, on Wednesday. Spencer Platt / Getty Images

"We're now right in the thick of it," said NBC News meteorologist Sherri Pugh. "Travel is already being impacted and it's going to continue to be dangerous through tonight's commute."

A cascade of cancellations and delays was already being felt as the brunt of the storm rolled through the Northeast.

Almost 2,600 departures and arrivals were scrapped at airports in Boston, Philadelphia, New York and Newark, New Jersey. Amtrak suspended service between New York City and Boston until 10 a.m. Thursday. New Jersey State Police responded to more than 50 multiple-vehicle crashes by noon because of the icy conditions.

A New Jersey teacher was listed as stable after being struck by lightning outside Manchester Township Middle School during the height of the thundersnow, according to police.

Ten people were hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator that had been powered up inside a home in White Plains, New York, police told NBC New York.

But a bigger worry was that some of the regions — still repairing downed power lines and damage from coastal flooding from last Friday's storm — were particularly susceptible. The coastal town of Duxbury, Massachusetts, was still recovering from devastating flooding after part of its seawall was demolished by the previous nor'easter.

"The work we've been doing out on the seawall has been holding up, which we're pleased with," Town Manager Rene Read told NBC News. "We've heard that there could be 40- to 50 mile-an-hour gusts of wind. We do have high tides, and that's a big sea out there. ... We're tired [from the last five days], but morale is good."

Traffic was blocked on Route 505 and Niemeyer Road after several vehicles got stuck in Millcreek Township, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday. Jack Hanrahan / AP

Beach Avenue in Kennebunk, Maine, has been closed since last Friday, and it likely won't reopen until this Friday.

Eric Labelle, the town's public services director, told New England Cable News that authorities would have to wait for the storm to pass before they could examine the sea walls, roads and culverts.

"There may be some compromised areas," he said.

As she surveyed new damage along Beach Avenue, Tami York, a Kennebunk resident, told NECN: "It's just going to add insult to injury."

Even though Wednesday's storm wasn't predicted to bring as much flooding or strong gusts, there were worries about more strains to power lines already weakened from the heavy winds on Friday, this time from heavy, wet snowfall.

"A lot of the same places that were hit hard on Friday will have impacts from this system," Pugh said.

More than 800,000 customers were without electricity from Maryland to Maine early Wednesday evening, utility companies reported.

In Mamaroneck, New York, in Westchester County, frustrations were building as parts of the area waited for power to be restored from the first wallop — while bracing for the next one.

The estimated restoration time from Con Edison "seems to be a moving target," Mayor Tom Murphy told LoHud.com, "which is kind of disconcerting because it doesn't inspire confidence that they have a plan."

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo also criticized the utility companies, vowing to review their response to the problem.