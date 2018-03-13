BOSTON — The third major nor’easter in two weeks started to slam the storm-battered Northeast Tuesday morning with blizzard conditions expected in some areas.

The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for much of the Massachusetts coast, a winter storm warning for most of New England and a winter weather advisory for portions of New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

The storm is expected to last through most of the day Tuesday, disrupting road and air travel. Amtrak suspended service from Boston to New York’s Penn Station until 11 a.m.

While the first two storms of the month brought coastal flooding and hundreds of thousands of power outages, this one is expected to be different.

“This one’s main impact is going to be snow,” said Kim Buttrick, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Taunton, Massachusetts.

More power outages are possible, but they are not expected to be as widespread as last week. Only minor coastal flooding is predicted.

The blizzard warning means sustained winds of greater than 35 mph, along with visibility of less than a quarter mile for prolonged periods, according to the weather service. Wind gusts as high as 65 mph are forecast in coastal areas.

Boston and eastern Massachusetts, as well as Rhode Island, could get a foot and a half of snow, with less to the west of the city.

Schools across the region announced they would be closed on Tuesday including in Boston and Providence.

“I feel that we haven’t really seen this type of storm since 2015,” Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said Monday night. “We’ve had storms in ’16 and ’17 and a couple this year, but it seems like this one is gonna be a big one.”

A worker mixes "Ice-B-Gone" into a pile of road salt in Freeport, Maine, on Monday. Robert F. Bukaty / AP

Maine also is bracing with 12 to 18 inches of snow on the way, according to James Brown, of the National Weather Service. As much as 14 inches of snow is forecast in New Hampshire.

More than a foot of snow is expected in parts of Connecticut, where Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is urging people to “take it slow and remember their winter weather driving skills.”

In New York, heavy, wet snow is forecast for Long Island, which could get 5 to 10 inches of accumulation, while 2 to 4 inches are possible in New York City.

In New Jersey, the storm is expected to start out as light rain before changing over to all snow by early Tuesday, leaving behind up to 4 inches.