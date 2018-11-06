Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Yuliya Talmazan and Kurt Chirbas

One person was killed and two more injured after a possible tornado touched down in Rutherford County in central Tennessee.

A spokesperson for Rutherford County Emergency Medical Service told NBC News one person died after a house collapsed in the community of Christiana, about 40 miles southeast of Nashville.

The victim was the only person in the home at the time.

Two more town residents were injured and taken to hospital after their mobile home was destroyed.

Another person whose residence was damaged refused treatment.

The National Weather Service warned Monday night severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds and tornadoes were expected in areas of Memphis and Nashville, as well as parts of Alabama and Mississippi. A tornado watch was issued for portions of Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee.

On Tuesday morning, the weather service cancelled the tornado watch and discontinued all warnings, adding that a lot of damage occurred in many parts of the region.