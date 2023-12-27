Post-holiday storms will create travel trouble for millions with rain, snow and icy mix

The same storm system that produced blizzard conditions across the central and northern Plains over Christmas will unravel and weaken Wednesday — but will still slowly move east and likely cause delays and difficulties for millions returning home after the holidays.

One of the highest snow totals from the past several days was 14.6 inches over Spearfish, South Dakota. The storm also produced 13 inches for Chadron, Nebraska, over a foot for several locations in Colorado, more than 8 inches for Bird City, Kansas, and a range of half an inch to more than 6 inches of snow across the Denver metro area.

Through Wednesday, a combination of ice and snow accumulated on the roadway plus a new round of a messy mix of ice and snow will continue to create issues today for portions of extreme eastern Colorado, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and into Missouri.

Foggy weather at Liberty State Park in New Jersey on Dec. 26, 2023. Islam Dogru / Anadolu via Getty Images

On Thursday, the storm will continue to creep east bringing light rain and snow showers to parts of the Midwest, Great Lakes and Ohio River Valley.

Thursday night into Friday, a light icy mix will be possible across the Ohio Valley and Tennessee River Valley. Some flurries or light snow could even fall across parts of Tennessee and northern portions of Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia.

Little to no snowfall accumulation is expected across these southern locations, but if flakes fly they will certainly be an unusual novelty for these areas.

As the Midwest contends with the messy winter storm, the East Coast will deal with dense fog and heavy rain.

A new storm system developing in the Southeast will move up the east coast the next few days and bring with it more heavy rain and some flooding to the Mid-Atlantic, Northeast and New England on Wednesday into Thursday.

Another 1 to 2 inches of rain, locally up to 3 inches, will be likely in the Mid-Atlantic northward into the New York City area Wednesday and up into southern New England on Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

River flooding in the Northeast will also be a concern. Minor flood stage levels is the most likely scenario, with an outside chance of some moderate stage flooding if the rainfall amounts are closer to 3 inches.

Rivers to watch include the Passaic and Millstone rivers as well as the Charles river at Dover, Massachusetts.

The biggest impact of the east coast heavy rain will be travel delays both on the roads and in the air.

Between morning fog and afternoon and evening rain, major airport hubs like Reagan National, Philadelphia, Newark, La Guardia, JFK and Boston Logan can all expect hefty delays.

For places like Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia, the heaviest rain is expected to fall during the afternoon and evening hours on Wednesday. For New York City, the downpours are expected to begin by early afternoon Wednesday and last until the early morning hours Thursday. As the storm system continues to move up the coast, Boston's rain will be heaviest between midnight and 12 p.m. ET on Thursday.