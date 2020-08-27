Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Laura made landfall in Louisiana near the Texas border early Thursday as a major hurricane, packing wind speeds of 150 mph and the threat of catastrophic storm surge.

The "extremely dangerous" storm brought with it extreme winds and flash flooding when it made landfall near Cameron in southwestern Louisiana about 1 a.m., the National Hurricane Center said.

The storm is one of the most powerful hurricanes to ever make landfall in the United States. The National Hurricane Center warned that Laura's storm surge could be "unsurvivable" for those who remained in its path along the Gulf of Mexico.

The eye of the storm took aim at the Texas-Louisiana border, and the coast from Freeport, Texas, to the mouth of the Mississippi River was under a storm surge warning, according to the hurricane center.

Roger Taylor stands outside his garage as his family sits inside as Hurricane Laura approaches the gulf coast in Abbeville, Louisiana on Aug. 26, 2020. Kathleen Flynn / Reuters

The storm had already knocked out power for thousands of users in Louisiana by early Thursday.

A surge from Laura could mean an inland rush of seawater up to 20 feet, the center said.

"The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to the right of the landfall location, where the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves," according to a bulletin from the hurricane center.

With #Laura making landfall, conditions in Lake Charles sure appear to be deteriorating. #NBCNews pic.twitter.com/ztoIPdIi0G — Morgan Chesky (@BreakingChesky) August 27, 2020

Laura will move inland Thursday morning and move north across Louisiana through Thursday afternoon. The National Weather Service has said that devastation could spread far inland in eastern Texas and western Louisiana.

A hurricane warning was in effect from San Luis Pass, Texas, to Intracoastal City, Louisiana. Federal forecasters warned of "catastrophic wind damage."

"This is a life-threatening situation," the center said. "Persons located within these areas should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions."

Hundreds of thousands of people were ordered to evacuate ahead of the storm.

Late Wednesday U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar declared public health emergencies in Texas and Louisiana as a result of Laura.

Phil Klotzback, atmospheric scientist at Colorado State University, said on Twitter the landfall marked the third hurricane to strike the continental United States in 2020. Only two other Atlantic hurricane seasons, 1886 and 1916 have had three or more continental landfalls by this date, he said.