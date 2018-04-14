Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

A powerful spring storm system was blamed for the deaths of at least three people across the Midwest on Saturday as blizzard conditions blanketed much of the Northern Plains.

The storm system dumped heavy snow on parts of the upper Midwest and is also being blamed for the deaths of a 2-year-old girl in Louisiana, a Wisconsin woman, and a 61-year-old Idaho truck driver who was involved in a crash in Nebraska.

The storm is expected to last throughout the weekend. National Weather Service meteorologist Jake Beitlich said a storm this large is not unprecedented for April in the Midwest, but this one is particularly powerful.