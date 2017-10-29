A powerful storm was forecast to slam the Northeast on Sunday, threatening to bring heavy rains, flooding and damaging winds to the region on the fifth anniversary of the devastating Hurricane Sandy.

Rain covered the region Sunday morning, and the storm expected to bring up to five inches of rain to some areas through Monday, according to the Weather Channel.

Passersby walk along the Promenade in the Brooklyn Heights neighborhood as rain and clouds loom over lower Manhattan on the fifth anniversary of Superstorm Sandy Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in New York. Craig Ruttle / AP

Heavy rain and strong winds were forecast to spread from North Carolina into the Northeast on Sunday, with peak impacts of the storm beginning to intensify by Sunday night, the Weather Channel reported. Heavy rains and potentially damaging winds could continue over parts of New England and Upstate New York into Monday.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch through late Sunday night for all of Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Another flash flood watch has been issued for parts of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania from Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.

"Widespread rainfall totals of 3 to 5 inches are expected, but locally higher amounts, perhaps 6 inches or more, are possible," the NWS said.

And the storm was expected to bring “hurricane force wind gusts” to coastal waters from eastern Massachusetts to southern Maine early Monday, according to the National Weather Service. A hurricane-force wind warning means winds of 64 knots or greater are imminent or already happening, according to the NWS.

"All vessels should remain in port ... or take shelter as soon as possible .... until winds and waves subside," the weather service said.

Experts are recommending recreational boaters to keep their boats at the seaport and avoid sailing in the waters while the storm watch is in effect. The National Weather Service also advised people to prepare for strong winds and take shelter.

Power outages and tree damage were possible across the Northeast as well, likely along the coast, according to the Weather Channel. Winds were expected to trigger delays at major airports in the region.

The Brooklyn side of the East River on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in New York. Craig Ruttle / AP

The storm comes five years after Sandy made landfall in New Jersey, beginning its devastation to the area. Sandy led to the death of 182 individuals and more than $71 billion in damage in the United States. The hurricane knocked out power in millions of homes, the Associated Press reported.

John Rowe, senior meteorologist at the Weather Channel, expects the storm to merge with Tropical Storm Philippe on the East Coast. “The whole system is going to intensify [Sunday night] and it’ll bring heavy rains from Eastern Pennsylvania and heavy rain and wind,” he said. Philippe is forming around the Bahamas and veering away from Florida, according to the Weather Channel.

Rowe said he expects the storm to peak Sunday night and "lift away" on Monday.