Powerful storms, possible tornado, flatten north Texas buildings

Severe thunderstorms swept northern Texas on Tuesday night, with reports of a possible tornado under investigation by the National Weather Service on Wednesday morning.

Just before 9:00 p.m. local time on Tuesday, the National Weather Service issued a 30-minute tornado warning for the Dallas-Fort Worth area and tornado sirens blared.

Later Tuesday, the Arlington Police Department shared photos online of tossed air conditioning units, smooshed cars and collapsed walls.

Continuing to assist @ArlingtonTxFire at a few locations tonight due to roof collapses and debris field. Pioneer Parkway is closed in both directions between Center Street and Collins Street due to debris from area apartment complexes on roadway. pic.twitter.com/S73pT0o4ge — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) November 25, 2020

Fast food patrons were rescued by firefighters after the wall of a Burger Box collapsed on them as they waited in the drive-through line.

NBC affiliate KXAS reported that its meteorologists believe a tornado touched down and that the storm's worst damage appeared to be south of West Pioneer Parkway near South Cooper Street in the city of Arlington, which is between Dallas and Fort Worth.

Residents told KXAS that they were in their homes at Arlington's Waterdance Circle Apartments while the roofs were peeled off their buildings: "All the sudden the ceiling just started raising up," resident Wilma Morris told KXAS.

"[My granddaughter] laid on top of me. She saved my life. The plywood, all that stuff was on us. But she laid on top of me. She saved my life."

Thousands of residents lost power, but there were no reported injuries.

If confirmed, an EF1 tornado packs maximum winds of up to 110 mph.

Though the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association does not currently list any reported tornadoes from Tuesday, KXAS said that the determination will made after investigation of the damage caused by the storm.