Breaking News Emails
Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands braced for Tuesday's expected arrival of Tropical Storm Karen and its accompanying torrential rains and dangerous flooding, officials said.
The National Weather Service, in an advisory posted late Monday morning, said the region will experience "major rainfall" with flooding that "may prompt many evacuations and rescues" starting Tuesday morning.
Rain totaling 2 inches to 6 inches is expected along with winds up to 40 mph in eastern Puerto Rico and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, forecasters said.
"Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become dangerous rivers," according to the advisory. "Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away."
The agency warned residents on Monday to seek higher ground.
"Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged," the weather service said. "Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out."
As Karen moves north, it's not expected to make any radical western turns and could spare Florida.