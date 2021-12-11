'Quad-State Tornado' crossed four states in four hours, a rare December tornado

One of the deadly tornadoes that erupted under the cloak of darkness overnight Friday into the early hours of Saturday, leaving at least 70 dead, may have set the record for the longest continuous tornado in American history.

The devastating outbreak, which included more than 30 tornado reports across six states stretching across the Mississippi Valley, Southeast and Midwest, is also an extremely rare event this late into the year.

One tornado, being called the "Quad-State Tornado" ripped across four states in four hours (Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee and Kentucky), slamming communities such as Monette, Arkansas, and Mayfield, Kentucky, which were two of the hardest hit towns.

There were at least eight tornado emergencies issued, a designation which is reserved for the most life-threatening tornado events when a confirmed large and dangerous tornado is headed toward people.

The tornado that devastated the town of Mayfield was produced by a parent thunderstorm that traveled more than 230 miles across four states over the course of four hours.

Heavy damage downtown after a tornado swept through the area on Dec. 11, 2021 in Mayfield, Ky. Brett Carlsen / Getty Images

The National Weather Service will perform the official tornado survey to confirm if it was a continuous tornado or several tornadoes produced by the same storm. If confirmed as one single and continuous tornado, it will set the record for the longest “long-track” tornado in U.S. History.

The longest on record is the “Tri-State” tornado from 1925, which tracked 219 miles across Missouri, Illinois and Indiana.

While the National Weather Service provides the official intensities of the tornadoes after conducting storm surveys, there are several indications that the tornadoes, including the Mayfield one, were in the strong to violent categories, which meteorologists consider EF3, EF4 or EF5 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

One such indicator was debris lofted high into the air. Radar suggested that the Mayfield tornado threw debris over 30,000 feet into the air. That's the altitude commercial airplanes fly.

And this event was rare for December.