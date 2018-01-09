Heavy rains hammered California's Santa Barbara County early Tuesday, triggering a "massive" runoff that sent mud and debris slamming into homes, a gas line to rupture and catch fire, and multiple reports of stranded cars and power outages, officials said.

Among the hardest hit has been Montecito, a wealthy community sandwiched between the Santa Ynez Mountains to the north and the Pacific Ocean to the south. Residents were waking up to numerous structural fires reported in one neighborhood where the gas line broke, said Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason.

Eliason said emergency responders have been scrambling to attend to calls after some residents failed to heed earlier warnings to leave. Some homeowners needed to be rescued as the mud reached waist high in some pockets, Eliason said. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

More than 5 inches of rain were collected in the Matilija Canyon rain gauge in Ventura County, according to the National Weather Service in Los Angeles, which issued a flash flood watch for Tuesday after storms rolled in Monday. Thousands of people in parts of Ventura and Los Angeles counties were ordered to evacuate.

The NWS added that 1-1/2 inches could fall per hour Tuesday in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties — areas already affected by the so-called Thomas Fire and other recent wildfires stoked by dry Santa Ana winds. Even if the rain dies down at times, forecasters said, flash flooding and debris flows will remain a threat for the next several hours.

A fire lights up the sky in Montecito, California, early Tuesday. @santa_barbara_mama / Instagram

Officials said the 101 Freeway, a major artery that runs along the coast, was shut down in Montecito because of the heavy downpour. Vehicles became trapped partially underwater with people needing to be pulled out, fire officials said.

"Residents living in or immediately downstream should take immediate precautions to protect life and property," said an early-morning NWS advisory.

The year's first major rainstorm is a test for parts of California where wildfire-ravaged land has lost crucial vegetation and left hillsides bare.

#HWY101 is closed. Fire crews making rescues. Mudslides and debris flows. Home on fire due to gas line break. Road closures. #CAwx #CAweather pic.twitter.com/9hU4r3DcgN — Fabiola Ramirez (@_FabRamirez) January 9, 2018

Also making the conditions more dangerous are winds gusting as high as 70 mph through Tuesday night. The rain isn't expected to taper off until early Wednesday.

Meanwhile, steady rains and high winds could also make for a messy Tuesday morning commute in Northern California, NBC Bay Area reported.

Already on Monday, San Francisco saw almost 2 inches of rain through the afternoon, making it the wettest calendar day since Dec. 11, 2014, according to The Weather Channel.