Rare June severe weather outbreak set to hit the Southeast

A rare storm set-up is forecast to lead to a volatile day Wednesday across portions of the Southeast and Gulf Coast where more than 23 million people will be in the path of multiple waves of severe thunderstorms capable of damaging winds, destructive hail and strong tornadoes.

Parts of Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia are among the states with the highest risks.

A large area intense thunderstorms producing damaging winds is forecast to advance through the forecast region of northeast Louisiana to southwest Georgia throughout the day with winds in excess of 80 mph. This includes the possibility of a derecho, which is a particularly intense line of severe thunderstorms that travels hundreds of miles producing damaging winds along its entire path.

The greatest risk of tornadoes will be more focused this afternoon in central/eastern Alabama and southwest Georgia. This includes the cities of Montgomery, Alabama, Dothan, Alabama and Columbus, Georgia.By Wednesday morning, the Storm Prediction Center issued a moderate risk of severe storms, a level 4 out of 5 on their scale, for a region that does not typically see such a high echelon of severe thunderstorms of this nature during the month of June. For the Southeast and Gulf Coast regions, severe storms are most likely during the early Spring months like March or April. By mid-June, the greatest concentration of severe thunderstorms is typically across the Great Plains.

The ingredients leading to the dangerous day will be the combination of an unusually strong subtropical jet stream combined with high amounts of available energy (in the form of warmth and moisture) to produce explosive thunderstorms. Both the strength of the winds and amount of available energy are at the top of the scales for what is normal for this time of year.

Severe Thunderstorm Watches were already up by sunrise on Wednesday across parts of Arkansas and Mississippi, the start of round one of multiple rounds of storms projected to blast through the regions over the next 24 hours.

As the day progresses from morning into the afternoon, Alabama and Georgia will join the severe weather threat with the greatest chance of storms to occur this afternoon into the evening hours.

The highly traveled I-20 corridor including Birmingham and Atlanta could be affected by these storms and see impacts including possible tornadoes, damaging hail, and gusty winds.

Across all of these areas, hail could also exceed 3 inches in diameter which equates closely to the size of a standard baseball. Hail of this size is rare for the Southeast for any time of the year, yet alone June. The greatest hail risk includes the areas of northeast Texas, southern Arkansas, and northern Louisiana and cities like Little Rock, Shreveport, and Jackson.

The risk continues tomorrow for nearly 4 million people across the Gulf Coast and the Florida Panhandle, including the I-10 corridor. Hazards will include damaging hail and gusty winds, yet again.

Severe storms are not the only concern for this region as Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and the Florida Panhandle all are also dealing with flooding concerns from the rounds of storms that could produce locally up to 5 inches of rain or more through Thursday morning. For this reason, Flood Watches are up for 6 million people across this region. Cities at greatest risk for flash flooding include Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Montgomery and Savannah.

The northeast could also see some thunderstorms on Wednesday with impacts including gusty winds and small hail. These storms will most likely occur in the afternoon during the 12-4 P.M. EDT time frame in cities such as New York City. Other cities such as Hartford and Boston could see these storms around the 4-9 P.M. EDT time frame.

Other than storms, Texas continues to struggle with triple digit temperatures which are forecast to stick around through this weekend. Heat alerts are in effect for areas stretching from Waco to Brownsville. Highs could vary around 110 to 120 degrees. Possible records could be broken on Friday for cities such as Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio; all locations set to soar to the century mark.