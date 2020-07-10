Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Millions of people along parts of the Northeast can expect heavy rain and strong winds as Tropical Storm Fay moves north while other parts of the country brace for excessive heat and humidity.

Fay was about 90 miles south of Cape May, New Jersey, in an 8 a.m. advisory from the National Weather Service. The storm had 50 mph winds and was moving north at 10 mph.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted Thursday night that a tropical storm warning was issued for Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean, Atlantic, and Cape May counties and urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel.

More than 30 million people from Fenwick Island, Delaware, to Watch Hill, Rhode Island, are also under a tropical storm warning, along with New York City and Long Island.

7/10 8AM EDT: A special advisory has been issued to expand the Tropical Storm Warning southward, with tropical storm conditions expected soon over portions of the Delaware coast. More info: https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb #Fay pic.twitter.com/EaSJUviXlk — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 10, 2020

Fay, which set the record for the earliest "F" named storm, is expected to bring heavy rain Friday. For the coastal areas and New York City, the rain should damper off by early Saturday morning but continue for New England for the first half of Saturday.

Those areas under a tropical storm warning should also expect gusty winds of 30-40 mph with isolated gusts of 50-60 mph. The strong winds and the rough surf could lead to some minor flooding along the coastal regions.

Isolated tornadoes are also possible over parts of New Jersey, southeast New York and southern New England, according to forecasters.

Elsewhere, 71 million people are under heat alerts across the country due to hot and humid weather. Phoenix, Tucson and Las Vegas are among the areas under excessive heat warnings. Heat advisories are issued for parts of California, Colorado, Utah, Arizona and New Mexico as well as the Southern Plains and Southeast.

Some of these areas can expect high humidity combined with temperatures that will feel like 100-103 degrees.

Severe storms are possible Saturday morning with the best chances within the yellow shaded area. Damaging winds up to 70 MPH and localized flash-flooding are the primary concerns. #kswx pic.twitter.com/USc0CKW5vc — NWS Topeka (@NWSTopeka) July 10, 2020

In Kansas, a severe thunderstorm watch was is in effect until 10 a.m. local time as a line of storms moved through the area. There's a risk of hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes Friday, forecasters said.

Severe weather is also expected Saturday across parts of Kansas, Oklahoma and Missouri, with the possibility of isolated tornadoes, hail and damaging winds.