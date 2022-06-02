San Francisco Bay Area jolted by quake; no damage reported

SAN FRANCISCO — A magnitude 4.1 earthquake gave the San Francisco Bay Area an early morning wake-up call Thursday.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the 4:07 a.m. quake struck several miles northwest of Bay Point at a depth of 12.2 miles.

The area is about 30 miles northeast of downtown San Francisco. There were no immediate reports of damage, The San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The USGS’ community reporting page received more than 4,400 reports within several hours. The reports came from throughout the Bay Area and east to the Central Valley. The reports generally indicated light or weak intensity.