Second wave of snow to blanket the East

"Do not drive unless necessary," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday.
Woman waits at bus stop in Manhattan after a winter storm in New York
A woman waits at a bus stop near deep snow banks on Tuesday in New York City after a winter storm.MIKE SEGAR / Reuters
By Dennis Romero

A second snowstorm in six days is expected to strike the East on Sunday, pummeling a region already hit by a Nor'easter that buried millions in blizzard-like conditions, forecasters said.

The storm is expected to develop from Richmond, Virginia, to Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia before striking New York City and New England, according to the National Weather Service, adding that it would produce between 4 to 8 inches of snow, a fraction of that made by this week's blizzard.

"Expect hazardous travel conditions on Sunday with re-freezing of snow and ice on untreated roads and surfaces Monday morning," the weather service said.

New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Saturday that Covid-19 vaccinations scheduled for Sunday at state-run sites in Stony Brook and Jones Beach would be postponed because of weather.

"A strong winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow, high winds, and potentially hazardous conditions that could impact travel and cause power outages across Long Island," Cuomo said in a statement.

He directed state agencies and snowplows to prepare, adding that parts of New York City and Long Island could receive up to 9 inches of snow.

"Do not drive unless necessary," the governor's office said in the statement.

New York City's emergency notification system, Notify NYC, warned residents to prepare for possible power outages by keeping cellphones charged.

The National Weather Service said the storm would leave the area Monday.

Dennis Romero writes for NBC News and is based in Los Angeles.