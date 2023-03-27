Severe storms continue to move through the Southeast after deadly tornadoes

Severe storms that may bring flash floods are continuing to move through parts of the Southeast Monday morning after a weekend of deadly storms battered the region.

Flood watches and flash flood warnings were issued in southeast Alabama and north central Georgia. Cities like Birmingham and Atlanta are located within the flood watch zone, which will remain in effect through Monday afternoon.

In Alabama's southeast, storms will produce heavy rainfall and frequent lightning, according to the National Weather Service field office in Birmingham. These storms are expected until 12 p.m. CT

"Large hail and damaging winds will be the primary threats across the southeast counties," the agency said.

Through Saturday afternoon, there will also be a risk for severe storms across southern Georgia and southern South Carolina. While all hazards will be possible, the severe weather is not expected to be as intense as over the weekend, when multiple tornadoes and storms battered Georgia.

In addition to severe storms, flash flooding will also be possible, especially closer to the Gulf Coast where up to 3 inches could fall locally through Tuesday morning.

A flash flood emergency was issued for residents in Spalding County in west central Georgia following a dam break Monday morning on the Heads Creek Reservoir about an hour south of Atlanta. The emergency declaration, which is valid until Tuesday morning, warns residents to get to higher ground and avoid walking or driving through flood waters.

More severe storms may also be possible in the region on Thursday and Friday.

On Thursday, 5 million people are already at risk for damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes across parts of Kansas, Oklahoma and northern Texas. Cities on the path of the severe weather are Wichita, Kansas, and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

There may be another severe weather outbreak on Friday that can affect 54 million people in the area stretching from the southern Great Lakes to eastern Texas. Cities to watch for all hazards include Chicago, St. Louis, Little Rock, Memphis and Dallas.

As of 11:00 a.m. ET on Monday, 17,722 utility customers were without power in Georgia, and 13,449 are without power in Alabama.