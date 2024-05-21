Severe thunderstorms with possible tornadoes, giant hail and high winds forecast to rock the Midwest

Severe thunderstorms are forecast to roll through the Midwest and the upper Great Lakes on Tuesday, bringing possible tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail.

As many as 51 million people are at risk for severe storms Tuesday from Texas to Michigan, with storms already underway across Nebraska and Iowa.

The outbreak of storms is forecast to pass through Iowa, northwestern Illinois, northern Missouri, southwestern Wisconsin and southeastern Minnesota, peaking in the afternoon to early evening, according to the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center.

The greatest hazards include widespread damaging winds — including some that could reach hurricane force — several tornadoes and possible baseball-sized hail.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for portions of central and southern Iowa through 1 p.m. local time. Under that watch, the storm center warned of primary threats including winds and isolated gusts of up to 75 mph possible, and a tornado or two.

The weather service office of Chicago also warned of the outbreak of storms and threats possible through the evening. In Chicago, the highest severe weather risk will be from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. local time.

"With the threat for severe thunderstorms late into the night tonight, make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings, including at least a couple that will wake you up if needed. DO NOT rely on outdoor sirens to alert you indoors, especially while you’re asleep!" the office warned locals.

Heavy rain may also lead to scattered cases of flash flooding Tuesday night across the upper Midwest. The system will then move into southern Canada by Wednesday morning.

Elsewhere Tuesday, temperatures are expected to soar above average — and potentially into record-breaking territory in certain areas, according to the weather service. Highs into the 80s and low 90s are forecast from the Midwest and the deep South to the Northeast through Wednesday.

Extreme heat is also forecast to continue in parts of already sweltering Texas, and posing risks for the Houston area, which was struck by severe storms last week that killed at least eight people, and where about 140,000 customers remain without power in Harris County, according to PowerOutage.Us.

An advisory is in place from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. local time Tuesday in southern Texas cities such as Brownsville, McAllen and Rio Grande City, with heat index values up to 114 expected.

The advisory said “heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat and high humidity events,” and locals are warned to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, avoid the sun, check on relatives and neighbors, and reduce outdoor work.

Another heat advisory issued by the weather service office of Midland/Odessa in Texas warned of temperatures as high as 111 anticipated in Lower Brewster County through 7 p.m.

“Look before you lock! Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles for even a moment. Car interiors will very quickly reach lethal temperatures,” the advisory said.

Come Wednesday, 38 million people will be at risk of storms from central Texas to upstate New York, with large hail, damaging winds and a strong tornado all possible. The hardest-hit areas are forecast to be central Texas to Missouri.