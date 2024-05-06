Severe weather leaves millions at risk as storms sweep across the South

Following a week of heavy flooding which resulted in rescue crews pulling hundreds of people to safety, the Southeastern part of Texas is underwater.

And more storms are expected to ravage other parts of the country, as the extreme weather outbreak rolls into its 6th week.

This week, millions of residents from Texas, Ohio, Tennessee, Nebraska and Oklahoma are bracing for perilous conditions as they face tornadoes, 80 mph wind gusts, flooding and hail.

Parts of Texas, like the Houston area, saw more than 500 rescues and evacuations in a matter of days.

But a 5-year-old did not survive after being swept away by floodwaters in Johnson County, Texas, according to a Facebook post from Johnson County Emergency Management director Jamie Moore.

Early Sunday morning, the child was with his mother and her husband when the three of them were overwhelmed by floodwaters as they searched for dry ground.

The two adults were rescued and transported to a nearby hospital around 5 a.m. Lucas, however, did not survive and his body was recovered in the water at around 7:20 a.m., Moore said.

The conditions in Houston remained hazardous, as police had to resort to using jet skis to pull another man and three dogs out of nearly 8 feet of water. With homes and cars drowned out by the rain, an official told NBC News that recovery will prove taxing.

"For these people, it's very difficult. These people might not be back in their homes for a year or two," the official said.

Emergency workers with Caney Creek Fire and Rescue in River Plantation, Texas, on May 3, 2024. Jason Fochtman / Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

Throughout last week, areas located Northeast of Houston got more than 23 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service. Meanwhile, areas in Northeastern Harris County got anywhere between 6 inches to 17 inches of rain in that same period.