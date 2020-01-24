Slow-moving storm to create messy weekend for millions

A slow-moving winter storm lumbering across the eastern third of the country is like the house guest that just won't leave.
Parts of the Midwest have been plagued by a nasty mix of snow, rain and freezing rain for a couple of days now, with a couple more days to go.
In the Midwest and the Appalachians, 20 million people are under winter weather advisories Friday with the storm crawling across the country. A mix of more rain, snow and a little freezing rain will be falling over the Midwest and the Great Lakes, along with some strong storms developing in Georgia and North Carolina.
The rain will make its way into the Mid-Atlantic and parts of the Northeast on Friday night.
Saturday forecasts call for a rainy and breezy day from Boston to Philadelphia, with light snow continuing to fall in the Great Lakes. The rain will hang around the Northeast through Sunday morning.
By the time the storm takes its final curtain call Sunday, several inches of snow will have fallen across the Midwest, the Great Lakes and New England, with the urban corridor picking up a soaking rain of up to an inch.
While this isn't a blockbuster storm in terms of snow totals, its slow-moving nature will make for a gloomy start to the weekend, which will be fit for activities of the indoor type.