Jan. 28, 2019, 2:27 PM GMT By Elisha Fieldstadt

Heavy snowfall shutters schools and grounded flights Monday in the Midwest, which can't expect much relief later in the week when temperatures are expected to plunge to record lows.

Nearly 500 flights into and out of Chicago's O'Hare International Airport were canceled by 7 a.m. CT (8 a.m. ET) on Monday with another near 200 canceled at Chicago's Midway International Airport as the National Weather Service warned 6 to 8 inches of snow would accumulate in the city by evening. Freezing rain was also expected to make ice rinks out of runways and roadways.

Freezing rain and snow in North Dakota prompted the state's department of transportation to issue a no travel advisory in at least a dozen cities across the state.

Schools and government buildings in Wisconsin and Minnesota were closed as parts of those state brace for up to a foot of snow.

And the same areas can expect life-threatening cold by Tuesday.

Minneapolis and Green Bay, Wisconsin, will suffer through about than 80 hours with temperatures below zero while Chicago will face 60 hours of the frigid temperatures.

Wednesday could be one of Chicago's coldest days ever with the high forecast to be only -8 degrees, according to NBC Chicago.

About 18 million people across 14 states from the northern Plains to the Ohio Valley were under wind chill alerts Monday morning, but the Midwest would be the worst affected with some areas experiencing wind chills of -60 degrees, according to the NWS. Repeat: Negative 60.

One of the coldest days in Chicago history came in January 1994, when the mercury only rose to -11.

A not-quite-as-brutal cold front will move to the Northeast later in the week. The area can expect wind chills dipping to -20 degrees.